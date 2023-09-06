The most coveted of all human possessions can be in certain moments: a parking spot in downtown Bend.
A spot brings an end to the circling, wasting time and gas. Human progress is not furthered because of a parking spot. Your progress can be.
The city of Bend could be about to make it simpler to find parking downtown. Bend city councilors may approve a contract Wednesday for a citywide parking management system with Passport Labs Inc. for a maximum of $803,490.75 to continue the ongoing relationship. It has to do with permits, citations, transactions.
The key, though, is to make parking a better experience. And what the city is bringing in is an automated parking guidance system, built on work from Passport and another company, Cleverciti.
Sensors are installed above ground on parking spots. Those send out signals. Drivers can glance — hands free of course — at an app or at digital signs to help find open spots.
The app will be provided by Cleverciti, said Tobias Marx, Bend’s parking services division manager. The information will be available on other apps, too.
“The goal is to enable parkers to make a decision on where to park before they park,” Marx told us in an email.
We can’t testify to how well it might work in Bend. The idea is right.
Sensors have been installed. The system is undergoing some testing. It might launch in October. We can’t wait to try it out.
Raise the price of parking. We lower ongoing expenses and increase revenue, particularly from tourists. Bonus: we don't have to share a % with Visit Bend.
Can we go back to ticketing the big rigs and Sprinter vans that stick out in traffic?
I don't know how much this technology is costing the city - as the only number reported seems to encompass many aspects of parking in Bend. It would have been helpful for the reporter/editors to parse out exactly how much the new technology is going cost.
