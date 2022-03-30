health care
Some 300,000 Oregonians were estimated to be in danger of losing health care as the public health emergency of the pandemic wanes. The Oregon Legislature stepped in with a bill, House Bill 4035, this past legislative session to try to ensure that would not happen.

Now the Oregon Health Authority is working to come up with a “bridge program” for people who no longer may qualify for Medicaid, which is the Oregon Health Plan here. Minorities, in particular, may be most impacted.

What Oregon might do is something similar to a program offered by New York or Minnesota. Tax subsidies from the federal government are used to provide care through managed care organizations. Oregon would need permission from the federal government to set something like that up.

Some Oregonians are caught in the middle between being on Medicaid and being able to afford marketplace plans. They go and off health plans. The state needs a solution.

