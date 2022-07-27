Expect delays. You could put up signs on roads all around Bend saying that and it wouldn’t be far off.
That’s the half-joking way Russ Grayson, the city’s assistant city manager, explains Bend’s transportation future.
There’s already the projects underway from the $190 million general obligation bond approved by voters in 2020. The capstone will be the bridge on Reed Market Road over the railroad. That bridge will likely begin in 2026/2027.
Much more is coming down the road, so to speak. The estimate is Bend will need $942 million worth of work in the next 20 years. And on top of that the city estimates it will need another $6 million a year in operations and maintenance. For a city of 100,000, that’s roughly $1 billion.
The city estimates it will have the money from the GO bond and existing revenue sources to cover some of it. For instance, people in Bend already pay property taxes and other fees into the city’s general fund. Most of that, though, 77%, pays for police and fire. That’s some $103.7 million for the fiscal year 2021-2023 budget. Only 9% goes to streets or $11.7 million. The rest goes to housing and other things.
It means the gap is big. The city estimates the gap in transportation funding for the next 20 years is at least $463 million.
Where is that money going to come from? The short answer is people in Bend. Don’t expect the federal government to come to the rescue.
A lot of it may come from future bonds asked of voters. The city is also looking at revising its system development fees. It might ask voters again if they would be willing to support a fuel tax. It could do more urban renewal districts. It could do some local improvement districts. It might ask voters to support a sales tax on food and beverages to help capture tourist dollars. And the Bend City Council could put in place a transportation utility fee without a public vote. One concept of that fee discussed a few years ago was a $10 fee per month per household and $2 per employee per month for businesses. The estimate was it might generate about $5 million a year.
There are reasons to dislike all of those options. And for various reasons, maybe Bend’s future transportation needs will be different than what the city thinks now.
We can’t escape, though, the city is growing and will likely continue to grow. It’s going to need more money than it has now to build out a transportation network. What’s the right mix of options to pay for it?
You can tell Bend city councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov. And if you happen to meet a candidate running for mayor or council this November, it’s a good thing to ask them, too.
