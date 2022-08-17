health care reform
Everybody in Oregon would have health care. Nobody would be excluded. And you wouldn’t get bills from the hospital or clinic. You wouldn’t have copays.

A state task force was directed by the state Legislature to figure out how universal health care might work. Any plan may be a few years away from being implemented. It may really happen if Oregon voters get behind it and continue to elect leaders that back it.

