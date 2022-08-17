Everybody in Oregon would have health care. Nobody would be excluded. And you wouldn’t get bills from the hospital or clinic. You wouldn’t have copays.
A state task force was directed by the state Legislature to figure out how universal health care might work. Any plan may be a few years away from being implemented. It may really happen if Oregon voters get behind it and continue to elect leaders that back it.
So what do Oregonians think about it? The state task force hired a company, Lara Media Services, to drill down into public attitudes in community listening sessions.
Some 231 individuals participated from all over the state. If you want more information about that process, you can read the report for yourself here, tinyurl.com/Healthlistening.
The reaction was a mix. Many people would find such a system a relief. They feel a need for change in a system that perhaps best serves people with high incomes. There are also concerns about how it would be paid for, if it will mean long lines to access care and if any change to universal health care will be blocked.
One big takeaway is no surprise. Lara pointed out in its report that supporters of universal health care have work to do to inform Oregonians. What health care benefits would people be entitled to? Who would be eligible? Why would big, new payroll and income taxes be necessary? Health care providers already face staffing shortages, particularly in nursing, how will the system help that? Where can people go to get easy-to-understand information about this plan?
Whether it’s this proposal for universal health care, the state wildfire map, new statewide development rules or almost any big state plan, it often feels like the state under budgets and under prioritizes the need to inform Oregonians about what it is doing. Sure information is there, if Oregonians have the time and energy to go find it. There’s not much attempt to advertise, except when politicians are running for office.
