Money raised from a transportation fee would help repair potholes and more. The utility fee might be $15 a month on a house and $12 a month on an apartment. It’s not at all clear how businesses and nonprofits would be charged, yet.

We can’t see a crowd ever gathering outside of Bend City Hall, clamoring to bear the splendor of a transportation fee. Give residents more detail about what they would get and more people may be at peace with it.

One clear message Wednesday from the invited guests at the city’s first roundtable on the fee was: The city should tell residents more about what they would get for the $15 million the fee may raise.

