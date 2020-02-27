Central Oregonians thinking about running for office in the May 19 primary election have less than two weeks to do the paperwork, gather signatures or pay fees to get on the ballot.
In addition to statewide and national office primary elections, local voters will choose candidates for county commissions in all three counties and for judge of the county court in Crook County. Other county offices, from treasurer to sheriff, are open, too though not all positions will be filled in May, even if only a single candidate is running for the job. The Oregon constitution says the positions must be filled in the general election, so, even if they’re unopposed, they must run to be nominated in the May primary election.
Voters in all three counties also will be asked to elect circuit court judges in May. While there are no vacancies in the Deschutes County 11th Judicial District or the Crook and Jefferson counties 22nd district, Judges Randy Miller, Alycia Sykora, Alison Emerson and Mike McLane all will be on the ballot. Miller is running for a second, six-year term on the bench, while the other four were appointed and now must seek election. All will be elected in May if they either are unopposed or win a majority of the votes cast.
Voters may well focus their attention on state and national races at the May primary, but that doesn’t change the fact that candidates for these offices closer to home likely will oversee the local judicial system, some law enforcement and other local government for the next several years. The county treasurer, for example, collects property taxes and acts as the county’s banker, making deposits and withdrawals, issuing refunds and the like.
If you’re interested in running for office, information is available on the secretary of state’s office and from individual county clerks, who oversee county elections. There’s not much time left, however, to make up your mind.
