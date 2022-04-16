Registering to vote is simple in Oregon. For many people, it will happen for you. Vote-by-mail makes voting simple.
But some things about voting in Oregon can be confusing. Myths can also develop. Shemia Fagan, Oregon’s secretary of state, is going to be having a kind of campaign of her own to roll back the confusion and defeat the myths.
For instance, some people get confused why they don’t see Republican or Democrats on their primary ballots. Oregon Democrats and Republicans generally hold closed primaries. That means only people registered as a member of one of those parties can vote in the primaries. If you are registered as nonaffiliated — as most people are in Central Oregon — you don’t get to vote in those primaries. You can always change your registration for the primary and switch it back. You have until April 26.
Voters also may hear a lot of information about alleged voter fraud. Oregon’s voting equipment is not connected to the internet. Looking over records from 2000-2019 the Legislative Fiscal Office said 61 million ballots were cast. Out of that, Oregon had 38 criminal convictions for voter fraud. Republican and Democratic secretaries of state have not found significant problems with fraud.
