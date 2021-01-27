Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced recently that crime rates had gone down in Deschutes County from 2014 through 2019. We were pleased to hear it.
But for years law enforcement professionals have questioned the importance of crime rates. Are they a good measure of a justice system’s performance? Yes, they matter. There are simply so many factors that determine crime rates, though, that it would be a mistake to look at them and be satisfied. There’s much more to it. And in Deschutes County people who work in the justice system have many programs that do more and go unrecognized.
Hummel and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson recently gave The Bulletin’s community editorial board an overview of many such county programs. Even a partial list is impressive.
The county has programs to try to handle low-level first time misdemeanors with community service, rather than something more severe. There’s a special effort with veterans to give them the tools so they don’t reoffend. Special multidisciplinary teams meet regularly on child and elder abuse to collaborate to protect those vulnerable groups.
Some people who are victims of domestic violence do not want to end the relationship with the offender. If the offender agrees to plead guilty, the county has a deferred sentencing program that aims to give the offender resources so they don’t break the law again. The county also has a grant to fund a special investigator to help improve the county’s response to such things as dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
People who are convicted of illegal drug possession may really need medical treatment, rather than jail or prison. The county’s Clean Slate program has been successful in reducing the recidivism rates for people convicted of drug possession. That rate is generally 53% in the county and 51% statewide. In the Clean Slate program, the recidivism rate is 36%.
There are many more programs we could list. But one other thing that stood out for us in their presentation is the woeful lack of treatment beds in Deschutes County for addiction. If the community cannot help people with addiction, as Sheriff Nelson said, it is almost inevitable that they are going to cause problems for themselves or others. What more could the county do? Nelson said he has wondered if the sheriff’s office itself should invest in more treatment beds.
People who expect society’s problems with crime to be solved by arresting people, prosecution and jail time are mistaken. That will always be necessary, but so much of success also relies on helping ensure offenders have the tools, resources and support to improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.