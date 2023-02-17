The time seems gone when someone making an average income could expect to be able to buy a home in Bend. And it’s spread to the rest of the county.
That’s why the idea brought this week by former state Rep. Cheri Helt to the Deschutes County Commission is especially welcome.
The concept: Put the county’s unallocated transient room tax dollars to work to build more workforce housing.
One estimate is that the county needs more than 11,000 homes in the workforce housing price range by 2040.
Workforce housing is defined as 80% to 120% of area median income. For a family of four in Deschutes County, that was from $71,900 to $107,880 in 2022.
School district employees in Bend-La Pine make on average about $43,000. And employees at St. Charles Medical Center make about $51,000 on average, Helt said in her testimony.
Of course, there’s a lot of variation. Of course, not everybody has to own a home. But the prices make it hard for families to think about making a life for themselves here. Prices make it hard for businesses to attract and retain employees.
Helt’s request was that the county put $2 million in transient room tax dollars into a housing trust fund. When a developer builds a home affordable to people in that 80% to 120% range, they would get a $30,000 credit on closing.
The homes would have to be built in the county.
They would have to have a deed restriction guaranteeing they would remain affordable for people in the 80% to 120% range.
The people getting the homes would have to be currently employed in Deschutes County.
The home would have to be the person’s primary residence.
When the home was sold, a limit would be put on how much it could be sold for to help keep it affordable.
And there’s more. And there’s a lot more that would have to be figured out.
A $2 million commitment would fund 66 homes per year.
The 80% to 120% slice of housing was targeted because there are state and federal programs that help housing below 80% area median income. But assistance mostly dries up when you go above 80%.
Commissioners were certainly intrigued. The idea has also gotten support from business leaders in the county and affordable housing advocates.
The tricky thing is, as ever, the money.
Robert Tintle, the county’s chief financial officer, wrote the commissioners a cautionary memo about the transient room tax. Transient room tax revenues are volatile and not very predictable, he wrote. If the money didn’t come in, the county’s general fund would have to cover any deficiency. Unallocated transient room tax money is currently funding the debt service for the courthouse expansion. And the county has other future financial needs.
“It is preferable to spend funds once realized as opposed to committing funds based on projections,” Tintle wrote.
The memo doesn’t kill the housing trust idea. And we think commissioners are right to want to explore the idea further. The county’s housing picture will get no brighter if we don’t fight to make it brighter.
