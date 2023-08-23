Fentanyl is a gifted villain: cheap, available, deadly.
A synthetic drug designed to relieve pain has shown a protean capacity to hurt and kill.
It’s not responsible for all of the drug overdose deaths. It and other opioids are behind many of the more than 1 million overdose deaths in the country since 1999.
One million.
Reporters at the San Francisco Chronicle did something that helps us all see the impact more clearly. They couldn’t find an easily comparable national database of drug overdose deaths by county. So, they created one.
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the country in 2022. In Deschutes County there were 37. Crook and Jefferson counties each had less than 10. In Oregon, 1,385 deaths.
It was arguably worse in other places. The overdose death rate per 100,000 people in Deschutes County was 17.9. Baltimore, Maryland’s rate — the highest in the country — was 174.1. Davidson County Tennessee, which is the Nashville area, was 101.5. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania was 88.5.
The overall national rate was 32.3. The fentanyl share of the deaths was 68% nationally and 73% in Deschutes County.
We should note these numbers may vary with what comes from local health departments because they are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it uses a different classification system.
But, still, more than 1,000 deaths statewide. And this past session, the Legislature did not consider ways to prevent more anywhere near as ruthlessly as fentanyl pursued more deaths.
