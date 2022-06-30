Bulletin reporter Garrett Andrews made a public records request recently for search warrants filed with the Deschutes County Circuit Court since July 1, 2021.
The cost? $33,975. At least. That is the estimated cost of a judge reviewing each warrant at $75 per hour to ensure no confidential information is released.
We don’t have to tell you that $33,000 effectively makes those records inaccessible. $75 an hour doesn’t make many accessible.
When confidential information may be involved, even when there is a strong public interest in what government is doing, there may be no easy way to resolve the issue.
Up to about a year ago, a person could go online and view most search warrants. But Deschutes County judges became aware that warrants made public almost automatically sometimes contained information that should be confidential. It could be medical information. It could be information about juveniles. It could include information about how police were tracking or watching suspects.
The court made a change. Search warrants were no longer made so readily available. In cases where the records were not sealed, the warrants could be obtained through a public records request.
That made sense. What else was the court supposed to do?
Search warrants, though, are a powerful tool for the government. It’s important for the public to be able to understand how they are used.
They can be used to follow up on suspicion of illegal activity — going through your home, your car, your digital life. If evidence of illegal activity is found, the information can be used to bring charges against people. One of the common ways they are used in Deschutes County is related to DUII investigations to get a suspect’s blood sample.
Government could also use a search warrant improperly as a way to destroy privacy, as a tool of intimidation or just to fish around. Search warrants can reveal other things, too. They can reveal law enforcement practices and details of an incident that got public or media attention. There is a public interest in knowing how search warrants are being used.
We are not saying we have reason to believe search warrants are being used improperly in Deschutes County. But reporters like Andrews want to see the search warrants — or any public records for that matter — to be able to tell the public what is going on in a community and what government is doing. To be a watchdog. At $75 an hour, very few search warrants will likely be examined.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.