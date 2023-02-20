Life in Bend is good for many. Polling says some people feel it is less good.
First the city of Bend and then the Bend Park & Recreation District released polling data recently showing a decline in how people view living here.
The attitude remains positive, overall. The city’s survey still showed 7 out of 10 people rate the city as an excellent or good place to live. The park district’s survey showed 81% of respondents saying the overall quality of life in Bend was good or very good. In 2019, it was at 98%.
Those weren’t just casual online surveys. Both polls were random, scientific and conducted late last year. Margins of error were both about 5%. So it’s reasonable to think that they are fair representations of Bend attitudes. In a way that makes their findings about a drop all the more disappointing.
What’s behind the drop?
Inflation? Loss of social connection or malaise from the pandemic? Rising homelessness? Housing prices? The shock of the supermarket shooting? All of the above and more?
The Bend poll digs into it, somewhat.
In Bend, the areas of greatest concern and the area where respondents want the council to act were homelessness and housing, respectively.
There were a couple of other answers that got our attention. In the Bend parks poll, people who live in the northwest part of Bend and who have more income seem somewhat happier. Who says money doesn’t buy happiness?
The park district has also fought a battle over the years just to get people to understand that it is not part of the city. Only 40% of respondents correctly identified it is not. And in the park district poll, support for the district waiving its development fees for affordable housing is not very solid.
When public officials know that feelings about living in Bend have slipped, what should they do? Accept some decline as inevitable as the city grows?
No. Fight it. And so we thought Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler got it right: “We hear the community’s frustration related to growing homelessness and lack of housing affordability and we see flickers of hope. Our work over the past biennium to provide shelters and to transition people to more permanent solutions shows we’ve already taken actionable steps toward a better future.”
We all know Bend’s merits. And we see many of its problems. It’s not just up to the Bend City Council or the Bend Park & Recreation District to fix them. It’s up to all of us. If you can, where could you volunteer your time or money to help? Don’t expect it to just get better without you.
