Finding out what is happening in federal court can get expensive fast.
It costs 10 cents a page to view a document. It’s very easy to spend money on the wrong search. And lawyers and the legal system aren’t famous for being brief.
The public pays more than $140 million a year to access federal court records, through what’s called PACER.
If the public can’t afford to find out what is happening in federal courts, it reduces the public’s ability to find out what the courts are doing, to participate in the court system and to take action. That should change.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has proposed a bill to make all public court records on the PACER federal court system free of charge.
“The Open Courts Act will deliver a long-overdue upgrade to PACER, totaling a savings of more than a hundred million dollars a year in operating costs,” he said in a statement. “Federal courts will then be able to remove burdensome paywalls and provide the public, including researchers and journalists, with free access to public court documents.”
There is, of course, a cost to operating the federal court database. But that $140 million? The federal government actually takes in more money than it costs to operate the system. And shouldn’t the barrier to the public seeing what their court system, what their government, is doing be incredibly low? Shouldn’t that just be a responsibility of government? Wyden’s bill would make it so. Congress should pass it.
