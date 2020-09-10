Not every wildfire can be stopped. And reducing the potential for devastation can get tangled in a thicket of regulations, opinions and facts about forest health.
It can be easier just to examine one piece of the issue at a time.
Earlier this year, there was testimony in the House Energy and Commerce joint subcommittee. One of the speakers was Dave Markham, the president of Central Electric Cooperative of Central Oregon. Central Electric has about 30,000 accounts across 5,000 square miles, including customers in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and parts of Lake, Linn, Wasco and Grant counties.
Markham had shown Oregon Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, a picture of a power pole that Central Electric wanted to move 20 feet to reduce the danger from wildfire on federal land. Remember, the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, the Camp Fire in 2018, was ignited by power lines.
Central Electric had asked in April 2019 to move the pole. The U.S. Forest Service didn’t get around to the matter until October. By then, it was too late for Central Electric to go in and move it because of snow.
This was nothing new. Markham has been testifying about problems with such federal government regulations around power lines since 2014.
The federal government has responded. A new rule went into place Aug. 10. The intent of the rule is clearly to improve federal regulations and make it easier to improve safety around power lines on federal land. And there are going to be opportunities for further input into how the rule is implemented. That’s encouraging.
Why should it take so long, though, to make a needed improvement? We have to adapt to the reality of wildfire. Not just wait for another devastating fire to take more action.
