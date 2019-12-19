The federal budget bills moving through Congress contain more for Oregonians than Secure Rural Schools money. That’s good news.

The bills, one for national security spending and the other covering domestic spending, will allow the federal government to avoid shutting down through the 2020 fiscal year.

In addition to the Secure Rural Schools funds, the domestic spending bill includes Payment In Lieu of Taxes dollars that go to all 36 Oregon counties for federally owned nontaxable lands within their boundaries. During the 2019 fiscal year, Crook County received roughly $2.4 million in PILT money; Deschutes got about $1.5 million and Jefferson County received almost $742,000.

There’s more good news for rural Oregonians who receive their power through cooperatives, including Central Electric, headquartered in Redmond, and Midstate Electric headquartered, La Pine.

In recent years electric coops have faced a difficult dilemma when disaster strikes. They have been required to receive 85% of their funds from their members to maintain their tax exempt status. That effectively barred them from accepting federal disaster funds and money to expand broadband availability.

Thus, when the Douglas Electric Cooperative repaired the damage caused by a February 2019 storm, it ran up $10 million in repair bills. The coop borrowed to make the necessary repairs and had the budget bill not passed, it would have been forced to choose between billing members and losing its tax exemption. Coops working to expand broadband availability in rural Oregon faced a similar problem if they accepted federal funds, as well. Congressman Greg Walden, R-Hood River, has fought hard for the measure.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign it before a Friday deadline, that, if not met, could have led to the second government shutdown in 2019.

The deadline will be met, it seems, and the budget, complete with PILT money and changes that allow coops to make repairs without having to charge employers, will become law.