We know many of you will be reading this on Christmas Day, so if you don’t want to read something that may spoil some holiday cheer you may want to skip this.

Earlier this year, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, put out a disturbing news release. The issue is drugs, specifically pharmaceuticals consumed by Americans that are manufactured overseas. A Government Accountability Office report from Dec. 10 found the FDA is not doing enough inspections of overseas drug manufacturing. Foreign drug manufacturers are also given up to months of notice that an FDA inspector is coming. Inspections of manufacturing in the U.S. are almost always unannounced.

You can deduce why that matters. But here are some numbers:

“More than 60 % of establishments manufacturing drugs for the U.S. market were located overseas in fiscal year 2018,” according to GAO. And the “FDA has estimated that about 40 % of finished drugs and 80 % of active drug ingredients are manufactured overseas.”

Janet Woodcock, director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, has testified before Congress that she believes generic drugs from overseas are safe. She has questions, though, about drugs that are compounded.

The FDA knows it has a problem. It is trying to improve. But this is a longstanding issue, going back at least to 1998. So our holiday wish is for Walden and Oregon’s Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden to keep the pressure on the FDA.