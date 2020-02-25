Oregon lawmakers have, during the short 2020 legislative session, dealt with a variety of measures that because they’re complex or make big changes to current practice should have been delayed for the longer session scheduled for 2021.
It’s unfortunate that Ezra’s Law, House Bill 4122, ended up being delayed as well. But it seems likely to pass in the 2021 session.
HB 4122 got caught up in a technicality relating to the appointment of Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland, as chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Supporters of the bill, including chief sponsor Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, whose district includes all of Jefferson County, was able to secure an hour-long public hearing on the measure. There was also the creation of a work group that can help ensure that the 2021 session’s lawmakers approve it.
The bill shouldn’t be particularly controversial. Ezra Jerome Thomas, 4, of Madras, was just 2 when his mother’s then boyfriend attacked the toddler, leaving him unable to walk, breathe on his own, eat or talk. His abuser, Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo, received a 12-year prison sentence despite the serious permanent injury to the boy.
That could change if next year’s version of Ezra’s Law passes. As the bill is written now, it would apply to those whose knowing, purposeful conduct does serious permanent injury to a person when a crime is committed. It would be a stiff, 25-year prison sentence penalty, though it does give judges discretion to consider mitigating circumstances.
An interim work group will allow supporters of the measure to hear from potential opponents, including the American Civil Liberties Union, and to work to create legislation that has broad support.
That’s important, for it will give Ezra’s Law a better shot at passage in 2021.
