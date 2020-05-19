The Bend City Council is scheduled on Wednesday to consider giving extra time for some people to connect to city sewer at a discount. It should do so.
The city has a program to make it easier for property owners to connect to sewer. When a sewer line is installed, a property owner can get a discount on the connection fee if they take action within two years. It can be a 50% discount in some cases. That means $4,250, rather than $8,500. Families that meet additional income requirements can pay zero.
The proposal before council would basically give people three years instead of two. It would be for the area called Desert Woods -- off 27th Street on Bend's east side. A sewer line is under construction there and should be completed in 2021. About 140 property owners could get the extension under the proposal.
We should stress that the proposal is much more detailed than that brief summary. If you want to know more, you should check out the information on the city's website.
The proposal is a simple acknowledgement that during the COVID-19 pandemic money can be tight for families. They shouldn't miss out an opportunity to save money and make the pandemic hit harder that it already has.
Modern septic systems can work fine. They do put the responsibility for an important public sanitation function -- installation, maintenance, replacement -- on a property owner. And sometimes, that can cause a problem. Sewer systems fail, too. It's just that with the city's sewer system the responsibility is shared in a government system with a diversified funding source and public oversight.
Bend's challenge is that there are some 2,900 homes on septic, at least as of February. Bend code requires that people with failing septic systems and legally available sewer connect to sewer. And that can have staggering costs, tens of thousands of dollars.
The city adopted its septic to sewer program to help families out. It's reasonable to alter the policy to take into account the pandemic.
