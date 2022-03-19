The American dream, for many, includes owning a home. The mortgage interest deduction on taxes can encourage people to make that dream come true. The deduction has been around basically since income tax began in the United States in 1913.
But the danger in making a financial decision based on current tax rules is that governments change tax rules. The mortgage interest deduction may be going away in Oregon.
A new state audit will surely be used as an argument by state lawmakers when they plot how to trim or eliminate Oregon’s deduction.
If you get the deduction, good for you. You probably don’t want to see it gone. Even many people who don’t get the benefit don’t want to see it gone. But there are arguments worth considering why it should be gone or, at least, changed.
The mortgage interest deduction is regressive. Most of the benefit goes to richer people. The more expensive a home, the more people benefit from a mortgage interest deduction. It incentivizes bigger homes and people taking on more debt.
There are plenty of other advantages to buying a home. Other places in the world don’t have the deduction and people still buy homes even at higher rates than in the United States.
Frankly, some of the most disturbing facts about home ownership in Oregon are the racial disparities. Homeownership rates are lower for people of color than for whites. And people of color get denied mortgage applications more often than people who are white — even within the same income cohort.
It’s not clear that the mortgage interest deduction is the direct cause of that disparity. It’s clearly not a solution, either. Imagine if some of the $1.1 billion in mortgage interest deductions in Oregon this biennium could be put toward reducing that disparity or toward other needs of the state. Of course, we can also imagine some of you groaning as you think about more money that could be yours being diverted to the state to spend.
The mortgage interest deduction has been championed by the real estate industry and pooh poohed by economists. It used to be considered forbidden territory by politicians.
Not anymore. Some Oregon lawmakers have already been aiming at it. Expect state legislation in the 2023 session.
A good question to ask anyone running for state office or Congress is: What should happen to the mortgage interest deduction?
