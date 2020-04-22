In what may now seem like a very different time -- March, Bend tested stoplights at the Reed Market and Bond roundabout.
We got hold of the consultant's analysis of the test and there's some justification for the city to install stoplights at some roundabouts permanently. It could help the city better manage traffic and improve safety at a lower price than other options.
We'd be the first to agree the idea of stoplights at roundabouts seems odd. Roundabouts help keep traffic flowing and moving in the same direction to increase safety. Stoplights, on other hand, stop traffic. Then there's the lingo. The use of stoplights at roundabouts is called metering by people in the traffic engineering world. But they are just good old traffic signals, though, some use technology to allow traffic flow to be manipulated.
The Reed Market and Bond roundabout was a great place to test. The pile up of traffic creates a host of problems. The most serious is safety. What if an emergency vehicle has to get through? There isn't a lot of space for vehicles to pull over and allow responders to get where they need to go quickly. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed traffic dramatically, you don't have to think back too far to remember the way cars can get backed up at the roundabout. It can even interfere with traffic on the Bend Parkway.
The city ran a test for four days during peak morning and afternoon traffic. Use of the signals was alternated with days when the signals were turned off. Cameras recorded traffic flows and length of the traffic queues. In some cases, the traffic backed up so far and fast staff couldn't catch up to it. Overall, the consultant report prepared by Kittelson & Associates believes the data captured was solid enough to draw conclusions. The staff experimented with various timings and stopping of different lanes into the roundabout.
As far as safety, there didn't seem to be a significant difference, such as traffic yielding to pedestrians. Some drivers, though, did not fully obey the red lights.
One issue the stoplights helped fix was by modifying the stopped lights to clear the traffic queue in the morning so it did not backup and interfere with the Bend Parkway interchange. The consultants cautioned that these clearing actions must be done quickly or they lead to other problems. What the stoplights did not do is to increase what the consultants call the "entry capacity" of the roundabout, which is related to how much traffic can flow through.
So in the end, signalized roundabouts could help. They could allow emergency vehicles to trigger the lights so they can get through the intersection more quickly -- as with some traffic lights in Bend now. They can also help prevent traffic from getting backed up so far to interfere with the parkway. They would be cheaper than adding more lanes and buying more right of way. All that and there does not appear to be any reduction in safety.
Bend City Councilors will likely get a presentation about the consultant findings. Councilors ask good questions, but based just on the report, signalized roundabouts seem likely and appropriate for Bend's future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.