Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Ray Crutchley delivered Tuesday a kind of eulogy for the county’s Adult Treatment Court.
The program helped people in the criminal justice system with drug addiction get their lives back on track. It’s being shut down.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t continue the program. Because I think it does provide a kind of value to the community and individuals that we in fact set out to achieve initially,” he said at a meeting of the Deschutes Public Safety Coordinating Committee. “You know the goals of the program at the time was to reduce crime, improve public safety, provide better treatment outcomes, protect the community, reduce recidivism, provide drug and alcohol treatment to the folks who suffer from substance use disorder, provide intensive case management and … improve the lives of people in our community.”
He explained, “Part of what has happened is when we lost our treatment coordinator we were no longer able to provide that close relationship between the treatment coordinator and the judge who oversees the program, that’s me. And we can’t really run a program without a coordinator.”
The county tried to find a replacement coordinator. It could not. It ran into some of the same obstacles many county employers do, such as the cost of housing.
Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells Ashby said other forces worked against the program as well. The grant funding model that paid for it paid for some things, not others. The county couldn’t find a treatment provider that could continue to make the work pencil out. Measure 110 swept out most offenses for possession that might have made treatment court an attractive option for people to help people escape addiction.
The county program had a record of success because of the commitment of so many. The people who signed up to try to change their lives. Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels kept on working in the program after he was elected district attorney. Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson made a point of attending program graduations.
Still, staffing and money problems could not be overcome.
“It is disappointing to not be able to go forward,” Crutchley said. “It is a need. The drug epidemic is not necessarily going away.”
When Gov. Tina Kotek was running for office, she talked about her frustration with government not working right in Oregon. This program was a place where government in Oregon was working right. And now, it’s fading away.
