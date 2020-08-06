One of the smartest ideas about police reform and helping the mentally ill comes from Eugene. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, is trying to help the idea go national.
Eugene’s White Bird Clinic has been working for 30 years to have mental health professionals — not police — respond to people in mental health crisis or dealing with substance abuse. Sometimes police are needed, of course.
Law enforcement and the mental health department in Deschutes County have been moving toward a similar concept. The county’s new stabilization center is just one example. Police can take people in crisis to the center where they can get professional treatment and counseling, rather than taking them to the emergency room or to jail. It’s a more appropriate response. It can be much less time consuming for police. It can be much less expensive. And if it can help get people on a better track, it’s value is immense.
Wyden and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, have introduced the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) Act. It would help more states develop the Eugene crisis response model by incentivizing it through Medicaid. There’s $25 million in planning money for states. States would also be granted a 95% federal match for three years for costs. For context, that’s a much better deal than most Medicaid compensation. In Oregon the federal match for Medicaid is 61%. In other states, it can vary from 50% to 77%.
We don’t know if Congress will have much appetite for this bill. But Eugene has provided an outstanding model for the country. It would be a shame for more communities not to follow its lead, Wyden bill or no Wyden bill.
