The city of Bend’s affordable housing committee came out Wednesday night against the home energy score plan of the city of Bend’s climate committee.

We probably shouldn’t make too big a deal out of it. The Bend City Council makes the final decision. The climate committee has not briefed the affordable housing committee. And there was no actual vote by the affordable housing committee. There was a discussion and a consensus emerged about concerns on affordability and equity. Perhaps, the bigger worry would be if the city’s affordable housing committee wasn’t bringing up those concerns.

