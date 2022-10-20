The city of Bend’s affordable housing committee came out Wednesday night against the home energy score plan of the city of Bend’s climate committee.
We probably shouldn’t make too big a deal out of it. The Bend City Council makes the final decision. The climate committee has not briefed the affordable housing committee. And there was no actual vote by the affordable housing committee. There was a discussion and a consensus emerged about concerns on affordability and equity. Perhaps, the bigger worry would be if the city’s affordable housing committee wasn’t bringing up those concerns.
The plan is for Bend to have a mandatory home energy score program. It’s like a miles per gallon rating for a home. It shows consumers how expensive it might be to do things like heat and cool a home. Before a home is listed, it would have to have a score and the score included in the listing. The city has said the cost might run $150 to $300. A private business would provide the service and the city would issue fines of up to $750 for noncompliance. That could increase if the property stays out of compliance. The idea is the score would give home buyers information about the true cost of owning a home and give home sellers an incentive to make improvements in existing homes.
What happens if the price for a score shoots up because the program is mandatory?
What plans are there for the city to help low-income sellers come up with the money to pay for a score?
Higher-income homeowners are going to be more readily able to make improvements in homes to take advantage of the information. Is that an equitable outcome?
Those are some of the general areas of concern Cindy King, the chair of the city’s affordable housing committee, brought up Wednesday night.
They are concerns that need to be fully addressed before the city approves any program. You can see more about the city’s plan, including the draft code, here: tinyurl.com/BendHES. It does not spell out complete answers to the issues raised by King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.