It’s always interesting to us when government puts a number on the importance of equity. A proposal at the city of Bend says “equitable outcomes” should be worth 25 possible points.
That would be out of 90 points for applications to a new business assistance program in Bend’s core area and out of 100 points for a new development assistance program. City staff is looking to distribute about $100,000 a year in the first program over the next five years and about $1.5 million over the next five years in the second. The dollars target improvements for that area of town that is roughly between Third Street and downtown. The money comes from tax increment financing or what some people call urban renewal dollars.
No matter what number of points city staff choose for equitable outcomes it could be a target for criticism. But there is a very real chance that some businesses could be compelled or impelled out of the area as it is redeveloped. And sometimes people can miss out on opportunities for government programs. Bend hopes to prevent that. That is not a wrong goal.
The questions we hope Bend City Councilors: Why is 25 points the right number? There’s no perfect answer to that. It should be asked. How will equitable outcomes and the other terms in scoring be defined? And will all the scoring information, including who gave what projects what score, be published openly on a city website?
Tax increment financing takes tax dollars by force of law and redirects them. It’s only natural that the public will be curious about what is being done with the money. And it’s only appropriate that the city should be transparent.
Councilors – meeting as the Bend Urban Renewal Agency — are scheduled to discuss this plan on Wednesday.
