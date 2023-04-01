Bend City Council

Bend City Councilors meet.

 City of Bend

It’s always interesting to us when government puts a number on the importance of equity. A proposal at the city of Bend says “equitable outcomes” should be worth 25 possible points.

That would be out of 90 points for applications to a new business assistance program in Bend’s core area and out of 100 points for a new development assistance program. City staff is looking to distribute about $100,000 a year in the first program over the next five years and about $1.5 million over the next five years in the second. The dollars target improvements for that area of town that is roughly between Third Street and downtown. The money comes from tax increment financing or what some people call urban renewal dollars.

