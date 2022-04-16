The state of Central Oregon Community College is good.
It is a bargain for people wanting an education and to launch or reignite a career. That’s been a constant in Central Oregon.
What has also been consistent lately at COCC is declining enrollment. Since peak enrollment of 6,633 full-time equivalent students in 2011-12, the decline has been fairly steady. COCC was at 3,489 students for 2020-21.
Just last year the COCC budget was built around an assumption of an increase in enrollment of 4% for the next few years. It was a bullish estimate. The assumption is now for a 4% enrollment decline. It seems more realistic.
Declining enrollment should not be read as — there’s something wrong at COCC. Colleges nationally are facing declining enrollment. OSU-Cascades has actually been one of the few bright spots for enrollment in the country.
Community colleges have seen more acute declines than other institutions. And as COCC President Laurie Chesley told the COCC board last week, research suggests that the reason is because community colleges serve more vulnerable students. When COVID hit, college became something students couldn’t do any more. And if you look at broader economic trends, community college enrollment tends to grow when the economy is doing poorly, not when jobs are available.
College officials say there are some faint indicators that maybe enrollment decline has leveled off. There has been an uptick in people requesting information, applications and tours. Still, COCC wants to play it safe and is using that 4% estimated decline.
Staff at COCC has not stayed the same as enrollment has declined. In 2016-17, full time staff numbered 665. It was 580 for 2021-22.
Most of COCC’s revenue comes from property taxes, about 35%. But tuition and fees come in second at 18%. Facing increasing costs and wanting to ensure employees are fairly compensated, COCC staff proposed and the board approved a $4 per hour credit increase for the 2022-23 academic year. In-district, per-credit cost will increase from $109 to $113. That’s about a 3.7% increase. Along with some changes in fees it might bring in more than $700,000 in additional revenue.
The increase is far below what the consumer price index is doing. And it still means COCC is consistent about being one of the best education deals in the state.
By the way if you have expertise in financial analysis, COCC has had a difficult time filling volunteer positions on its budget committee. Make that phone call. It’s a great way to help an institution that helps so many improve themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.