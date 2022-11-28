The energy and climate debate in Oregon may turn in the next Legislature to buildings. And the use of natural gas may be the big loser.
A state task force was directed by the Legislature to find ways for buildings in the state to line up with the state’s goals for the climate. With a majority of Democrats in the Legislature and Tina Kotek as governor, it’s likely some of the programs chosen by the task force are going to become law in Oregon.
There are a number of programs. One of the big shifts would be to change the model of the Energy Trust of Oregon.
The Energy Trust of Oregon promotes energy efficiency projects. It is now neutral on the source of energy. The mission could be changed by the Legislature so it focuses on greenhouse gas reductions and equity.
That could mean, depending on how the language is worded in any legislation, no more projects that support natural gas.
It is important to remember that the Energy Trust of Oregon does not cover all customers in the state. It is paid for by customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascades Natural Gas and Avista.
It is hard to see how the natural gas companies would be enthusiastic about such a change that could undermine their business.
Here’s a quick list of some of the other proposals that may turn into legislation in 2023.
Set a building performance standard that buildings must achieve for emissions, water use and so on. It might be done with incentives rather than mandates.
Promote heat pumps. That could be with subsidies.
Make existing public buildings carbon neutral.
Support improvements to indoor air quality.
Disclose the material and energy efficiency of materials used in construction.
You can read the full draft of the report at tinyurl.com/ORbuildings. The task force is scheduled to meet Tuesday and may finalize these proposals for delivery to the Legislature.
