Watching the Oregon Legislature can be like watching a film in a language you don’t fully understand — without subtitles.
To ramp up the tension, that is your money that they are deciding about. Those are the laws and regulations you live under that they may be changing.
We had a good, brief conversation this week with Oregon’s new Speaker of the House, state Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis.
One thing we talked about was a place where we could use subtitles. It’s those mystery bills that are introduced without a legislator’s name on them or introduced at a legislator’s request but the legislator isn’t a sponsor. So who should the public hold accountable for those bills?
An example this session was a bill that would change the way an Oregon vacancy in the U.S. Senate would be filled. Another was a bill that would have enabled cities to adopt stricter green energy standards for new buildings. Both would have made significant changes. No clear accountability for either bill.
Rayfield explained such bills are sometimes introduced at the request of a constituent. A legislator may not necessarily agree with the bill but wants to help a constituent, nonetheless, get an idea before the Legislature. They can also be bills that represent the work of a committee or the majority of a committee. He told us in that case it could be thought of as being introduced by the chair of the committee.
The thing is legislators may know what’s going on. The public doesn’t. That’s wrong. It could be easily fixed by requiring precise accountability on bills. Amendments, too.
Listening to Rayfield, he strikes us as sincerely interested in bridging the sour gap between Democrats and Republicans in the House. We shall see. We would also like to see him bridge the gap of accountability between legislators and the public on bills.
