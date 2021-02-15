When is it too late to mail in your ballots before an election? Three days in advance? Four? It’s a guessing game.
The Oregon Legislature is considering at least three bills that would provide more certainty. One is from state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend. Knopp’s Senate Bill 694 and the bills in the House are similar. Knopp’s bill requires that a ballot would be counted if it is postmarked no later than the Saturday before Election Day. The two House bills put the deadline for the postmark on Election Day.
We hope the Legislature passes a version that will make the change. It makes it easier for people to vote and should ensure more ballots are counted. It will mean, though, that election results will be murky until several days after the election. Oregon does have drop boxes all over the state so people can ensure their ballot is in on time. But it is more convenient for some to mail their ballot. And voting should be convenient.
Knopp’s bill and House Bill 2226 also put restrictions on who and when a person can turn in another person’s ballot. We don’t see any need for such restrictions, though there is always the chance ballots might not be turned in. The progressive political group Defend Oregon failed to turn in 96 ballots for the November 2018 election in time to be counted.
We would prefer it if people didn’t wait to vote until the last moment. But people mailing in their ballots deserve a clear deadline for when their vote will be counted, instead of having to guess or rely on the speed of mail delivery.
