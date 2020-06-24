The pandemic has been a disaster for Oregon -- lives lost and the most severe recession on record. There's no way to sugarcoat that. And it will be months before a vaccine will be available.
But it shouldn't blind us from seeing some encouraging signs. Josh Lerner, an economist with the state, reported: "...The good news is that in May, Oregon added back about 1 out of every 12 jobs lost during earlier in the recession." The job losses are not climbing based on the latest data. "This truly is good economic news!" he wrote.
Now for the caveats. It's not so good news for the other 11 jobs. Other companies may still close or shed jobs. And the trends from May may "mask some darker, or more permanent changes seen in the economy."
Despite the caveats, we'll take the happy surprise. And we hope you will help by supporting local businesses in Central Oregon. They need it.
