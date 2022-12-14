Companies may get a nudge from the state of Oregon to start charging employees for parking.
It’s one idea in a draft plan at the state’s Department of Environmental Quality to reduce vehicle trips and get people to consider alternatives to cars.
DEQ is working on a set of rules for commuting in larger communities across the state. The rules aren’t final. But there is a draft.
Some will embrace the rules. Some will hate them. They seem to be coming down the road.
The goal is to get people to use transit, bike, carpool or telecommute so less greenhouse gas will be produced.
It would be through an employer-based commute options program. There is already a nascent program in Portland. This set of rules would take it across the state to larger communities. It looks like Bend would be included.
It would be mandatory for employers with more than 100 employees. Employers would have to come up with a plan with targets. DEQ would evaluate the plan and perhaps approve the submittal or send it back for more work. Failing to produce a plan would mean a company would face penalties. Failing to meet targets would not mean penalties, at least according to the most recent draft on the DEQ website.
DEQ would evaluate if it believed a plan was strong enough to meet the target. That’s where a point system might come in. Charging employees for parking would earn a company 50 points, according to one scoring proposal. Promoting telecommuting for at least 50% of the time would earn 40 points. Carpool incentives get you 20 points. A free transit pass might earn 20 points. Paying into a local government’s transportation option program might earn 20 points. (The level of payment is not specified.)
The larger the employer the more points they would have to earn. The requirement might be 60 points for an employer with between 101 and 249 employees.
One problem is some businesses are going to be seriously hamstrung in the options available. Consider an employer like St. Charles in Bend. Most of its employees have to be there to deliver care in person. Telecommuting won’t be an option. And the bus system is already free in Bend. So they couldn’t really get credit for that, either.
