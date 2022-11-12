The board got an opinion from its attorney, Carrie Connelly, on the matter, because the issue of abstentions has come up in library board votes.
When is it OK to abstain? Is it legal? Or should board members be voting?
We are far from legal experts, but Connelly suggested the board members should not abstain.
“Members of boards, commissions, or councils are obviously appointed to make decisions. Absent compelling circumstances, for example, pecuniary conflict of interest problems, board members should not abstain from voting,” Oregon’s public records and meetings manual states.
That’s backed by case law.
In the 1970s, a developer in Oregon wanted to put a warehouse on a site after he failed to get permission to put a drive-in movie theater on it. Then the approval for the warehouse was denied. That was, in part, because two commissioners abstained.
“In judicial proceedings as in football, when a judge steps out, he can be replaced from the bench and the adjudication can be made; before a municipal governing body, as in rugby, however, there can be no substitution and the administrative adjudication may go unmade. Nonparticipation by a commissioner is therefore a drastic step,” the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled in 1978.
Abstaining can be like voting no, as the Oregon Supreme Court recognized in a 1962 case. “....(A) refusal to vote may result in defeating the proposition because in such case affirmative action is required, and those who refuse to vote cannot be counted on the affirmative side….” the court ruled.
There is, of course, the matter of conflicts of interest. What usually comes up, though, with limited exceptions, are potential conflicts of interest rather than actual conflicts of interest under Oregon law. And in the case of potential conflicts of interest, a member of a public body can actually fully participate in the discussions and vote.
So yes. In most cases, elected officials should be voting yes or no. And not abstaining. That’s what we elect them to do.
