The big surprise would be if Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone did not halt the county’s work on a mule deer zone, not so much that they did. It is the way they see the world.
“I would just like to abandon it,” DeBone said, after county staff gave commissioners an update Monday on work to create the zone.
The reason? DeBone and Adair fear the zone would affect property rights.
That fear was not a mirage. The zone was being created to try to protect mule deer habitat and also allow development compatible with that goal. The resulting zone might have changed what type of fencing was allowed on some properties. It might have changed how larger properties could be developed. And there was more.
While the fear was not a mirage, DeBone and Adair prioritized property rights and development over a compromise that aimed to protect deer habitat and allow development.
Adair brought up how deer were eating her flowers and shared the perspective of many that there are so many other causes for declines in deer population — predators, deep snow and more.
Chang countered.
“Voting yes on this motion is grossly neglecting your responsibilities as Deschutes County Commissioners to safeguard the natural heritage of this county for our community,” he argued.
The vote was 2-1. DeBone and Adair voted in favor. Chang voted against. It means work on the zone will stop, though a stakeholder group may be formed to discuss related issues.
Want votes like that to go differently? It’s your vote that determines who sits on the commission and the approach your county government takes.
