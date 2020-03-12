Central Oregon’s health community and others, including state Rep.Cheri Helt, R-Bend, are scrambling in the wake of the announcement of the first case of COVID19, caused by the new coronavirus, in Deschutes County on Wednesday, March 11.
There’s a lot going on, Helt says.
• The Deschutes County’s health services director, Dr. George Conway, and Helt are working to set up a system and the rules for a drive-up testing facility that will allow people to be tested for the coronavirus without leaving their cars. While it may be open to the public at a later date, its first tests will be available for first responders, caregivers and those who work with students, she says.
• The county and Helt also are working to ensure there are adequate personal protection supplies for the medical community and others. The supplies, including such things as masks, gowns and gloves, must come from the state’s supply bank.
• Health insurance providers also are being brought on board, Helt says. Testing for COVID19 is supposed to be free, but keeping paperwork to a minimum is important, as well, to keep delays to a minimum. Too, she and others are working with the state Department of Consumer and Business Services and insurers in an effort to make sure care providers aren’t left with unpaid bills.
• Perhaps the most basic effort everyone can do is very simple. Handwashing is and will remain a real barrier to the spread of the coronavirus, and it takes running water (and soap) to do the job right. Also, if you can work from home, check with your employer to see if that is possible. That won't necessarily stop the virus from spreading, but it may slow it down — making it easier on the public health system. A big spike in patients is much more challenging than a more gradual outbreak. Help flatten the curve — as public health officials put it.
Gov. Kate Brown says the state needs to be prepared for thousands of cases. Do your part to stay informed and be ready.
