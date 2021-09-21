Break down poverty and unemployment by race and it’s worrisome.
If you go back to 2019, Oregon’s economy was zooming. But there were still large disparities in poverty rates by race.
10.2% for white, not Hispanic Oregonians;
11.8% for Asian Oregonians;
14.8% for Hispanic Oregonians;
and 25.2% for Black Oregonians.
The pattern isn’t all that different for unemployment rates. And there are substantial gender inequities, too.
What could or should Oregon do about it? It’s lost potential for families and individuals to build wealth and for Oregon’s labor force. Josh Lehner, Oregon’s state economist, recently took a look at the issue.
It’s a complicated problem with no single policy solution. But what we do know is the value of a college degree in improving wages and in employment.
The median wage for college graduates is about 80% higher than for noncollege graduates.
Of course, college is not for everyone. There will be gains from other post-high school professional training, too.
Getting more Oregonians on the path to college degrees or other post-high school training could slowly change those disparities. That’s not a particularly new finding nor a surprising one. When we think about priorities for Oregon’s children, it’s worth remembering.
