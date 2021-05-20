The big winner when the U.S. House of Representatives voted this year to bring earmarks back to the federal budget is K Street in Washington, D.C. That’s where lobbyists have offices.
Is it a win for Main Street, U.S.A.? Maybe.
Earmarks — or as they are now called “community project funding requests” — can be good. They can be bad. It depends on how they are used.
A recent article in The Bulletin outlined plans of some of the members of Oregon’s congressional delegation to earmark — or specifically direct federal spending.
Earmarks do boost the importance of lobbyists in federal politics. Want to tap into the power or earmarks? Hire a lobbyist.
Earmarks do create potential for corruption. People inevitably bring up $233 million for the so-called “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska. That may not be the best example because it was actually a bridge to somewhere.
The better example is probably Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham, R-Calif. He spent 8 years in federal prison for taking more than $2 million in bribes. He could use earmarks to direct spending toward his chosen defense contracts. Newspaper journalists won a Pulitzer Prize uncovering his corruption.
Less dramatic but closer to home is the example of former Rep. David Wu, D-Portland. He earmarked more than $2 million in congressional spending to a company in his district for T-shirts for the Marines. The Marines could not use the shirts in combat.
Earmarks, on the other hand, did do a lot of good in Central Oregon. They helped pay for projects at Central Oregon Community College, a Redmond Airport expansion and improvements for the Deschutes River.
They enable a member of Congress to target spending to needed areas. They don’t necessarily add bloat to the federal budget. They aim the federal budget. And as long as they are properly disclosed, what is wrong with that? The new plan for earmarks does require that they are disclosed.
Earmarks also shift the power dynamic in Washington a bit away from the executive branch and government workers toward directly elected local officials. They get more say about how the federal budget is spent.
When earmarks were eliminated after Republicans won midterm elections in 2010, it was celebrated as a victory for good government. Waste and corruption would find fewer ways to seep into Congress. But they are a tool. Some people may try to misuse them as they do any tool. Eliminating earmarks also eliminated the power that they have to do some good.
