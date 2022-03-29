There are people who want to fly drones. People who don’t mind them so much. And people who would prefer they were banned.
Park officials can find themselves stuck in the middle between drone flyers and drone opponents.
Drone flights are prohibited in national parks. The Bend Park & Recreation District allows drones with restrictions. No gas-powered drones. None in Shevlin Park or at Riley Ranch Nature Preserve. Operators must have their drones in sight. Drones can’t be used in areas occupied by other park users, in dog parks or other areas where a conflict with patrons or neighbors may exist. And there are a few more. You can read more here: tinyurl.com/Bendparkdronerules.
State parks officials are writing rules for drone operation in state parks. They don’t have the authority to ban them. They have been given authority by the Legislature to write rules that cover where drones may land and take off.
The rules would include such state parks as Pilot Butte, Tumalo, Smith Rock and La Pine. It’s also writing rules that would apply along the ocean.
You can give input on what you think the rules should look like.
Many who have already submitted comments want them outright banned, because they disturb people trying to relax and harass wildlife. A climber said a drone disrupted his efforts at Smith Rock. Others believe drones encourage some people to take their drones and get outside to the parks. They enable people to capture beautiful images.
The proposed rules for parks are fairly short. The rules propose there will be a section of a park designated as a drone operation zone. Taking off or landing a drone would be prohibited except in those areas. Special written permission may be granted for some exceptions. And there are additional restrictions prohibiting people from harassing wildlife.
Is that good enough for you? It’s not going to satisfy many who dislike the droning of drones overhead.
If you want to comment or are looking for more information, there is more here: tinyurl.com/ORdronerulemaking. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is holding a hearing on park rules on Wednesday and on ocean shore rules on Thursday.
