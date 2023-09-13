Drinking water should not be a menace. In Crook County, dozens of residents must worry about their water.
Their private wells have been found to contain the metal manganese. It can cause problems from laundry stains to serious health issues. It makes living in their homes a struggle. Who would buy their homes if they wanted to move?
When drinking water is contaminated, it shouldn’t matter if it comes from a city source or a private well. It needs to be safe.
OPB’s coverage of this issue has made more people aware, but the residents have not been able to get good answers. So far, the state and federal government have not been able to help.
The state didn’t believe a nearby mine operated by Knife River was responsible. Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate. The EPA declined because private wells are not regulated under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
Oregon’s agency that regulates mines is apparently going to help residents get access to the mine for testing, if residents can come up with a “detailed water sampling plan,” OPB reported.
People may think of clean water as a problem for people in Africa and Asia. But here in Central Oregon, it’s a problem. And your government is failing those families.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
