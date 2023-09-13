Dirty water
Drinking water should not be a menace. In Crook County, dozens of residents must worry about their water.

Their private wells have been found to contain the metal manganese. It can cause problems from laundry stains to serious health issues. It makes living in their homes a struggle. Who would buy their homes if they wanted to move?

