A great breakthrough is that starting next week many Oregonians won’t have to go to the DMV.
You will be able to do things like renew your driver’s license online. A new license will then be mailed to you. The program is scheduled to begin on May 5.
If you are one of those people who haven’t been able to get an appointment at the DMV, this could be the answer. And by taking some of the load off the DMV offices, it should help those who do need to visit an office.
The Legislature does seem likely to extend a grace period for drivers whose licenses have recently expired. And the federal government has also pushed out the deadline for REAL ID to 2023. REAL ID licenses will be one of the few forms of licenses acceptable for doing things such as boarding a flight or going to a federal facility.
Go to oregon.gov/odot/dmv for more information.
