The signs at Columbia Park in Bend say the river access closure is temporary. Bend Park & Recreation District officials proposed making that permanent.
That is, until some Bend moms got involved. Never underestimate the power of Bend moms.
The park district has been taking a hard look at its parks and the river. The Deschutes can get loved — maybe not to death — but to the death of all the riverside vegetation and to unenviable levels of erosion. Not good for river health.
When the district considered what to do, it was aiming to balance concern for the river, what is financially reasonable and public access.
The healthiest thing for the river might be no public access at all. There are ways to control access to help the river thrive and keep public access.
The board of the Bend Park & Recreation District got a presentation last week about potential plans for McKay Park, Millers Landing and Columbia Park. The preferred option from district staff for Columbia Park was for no public access. The mock-up illustration showed trees and other vegetation where the river access once was.
Both in emailed comments and in person, the park district board got an earful about the plans for Columbia Park. It wasn’t only moms, of course. When we listened in, it was, though, the heartfelt testimony from moms talking about bringing their children to the park and going down to the water that got us. Some children learned to swim there or got to practice. They had some early encounters with ducks and geese and bugs and fish. And the park district was going to bring those opportunities to an end at Columbia.
The board members got the message. They opted to ask staff to come up with a plan that includes public access at Columbia. It won’t cover the entire span of the park’s boundary with the river. But access.
In the face of such sincere and passionate testimony, the staff plan didn’t stand much of a chance. It’s because people emailed. It’s because people showed up at the board meeting. Never underestimate the power of Bend moms.
There will be more steps in this process as the district moves ahead with these plans and at other places along the river.
You can make a difference in what the district decides.
