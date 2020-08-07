Members of the public who want to speak at government meetings deserve to be treated with respect. And they usually are.
But people wanting to speak during the visitor’s section of Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting were forced to wait on hold for an hour before getting their chance.
The council doesn’t have to force people to wait that way, so why do it?
Ever spoken at a public meeting? It can be nerve-wracking even in these days of virtual meetings. Doing it right takes careful preparation. There’s usually a time limit. At Wednesday’s meeting, visitors only had 90 seconds. That can be over before you know it.
People in Bend who want to be heard by their government do have other options.
For instance, councilors can be emailed. Some people complain they do not get a response, which makes them wonder if they are read.
There’s something special, though, about speaking during the meeting.
It guarantees that the speaker will be heard by the entire council. Other members of the public can hear, too. Speakers are able to participate directly in their governance.
Mayor Sally Russell told us she did not intend to make people wait for an hour. The visitor’s section was scheduled right after “good of the order” shortly following the start of the formal meeting at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, a vote was scheduled during good of the order on COVID-19 regulations for Bend. The debate went on for an hour, leaving people who were calling in to speak to remain on hold. Russell did not think the discussion would take so long.
It was the second time in a few months when visitors have been forced to wait for an inordinate amount of time.
It’s a bad habit.
Russell is open to change and suggestions for improving the way meetings are organized. After we spoke, she discussed solutions with City Manager Eric King. One idea is to create additional forums for public comment outside of the regular council meetings. Great.
There may be no way to avoid waits for people wanting to testify in public hearings. But listening to visitors should be prioritized during the actual council meetings so it’s easy for the public to participate.
Don’t treat public participation in their government as an afterthought.
