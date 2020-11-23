Bend has been in a housing crisis for years. Rents go up. Housing prices go up. These days homes are only on the market for a matter of days on average. Even families with two people earning good incomes can find renting is a stretch and owning a home is out of reach.
Bend can’t put a garrote on growth — as much as some people would like it. There will be more infill. And Bend will also expand its urban growth boundary and grow out.
Bend city councilors have not formally decided to expand the UGB, yet. They have already started discussing it.
The last time Bend tried to expand its urban growth boundary it took a dozen years. The city started working on it in 2004 and didn’t get approval until 2016.
Did it have to take that long? No.
Will it take that long again? Let’s hope not. And we doubt it.
In that last time round, Bend officials sent in their plans and they already knew officials with the Department of Land Conservation and Development were unhappy about parts of it. Rejection was expected. The city chose to try to fight through the objections. It did win on some points. For instance, it did win that it is up to the city to decide what is reasonable to increase density within its own UGB. But it also tried to get away with not adhering to the housing categories the state asked for. That didn’t work.
Bend went back to the drawing board and created the kind of process we hope the city aims for again. It got the community involved. It got DLCD to participate as the city worked through a very public process.
Community members gathered around tables and worked through the issues in a series of meetings. Groups like Central Oregon LandWatch and irrigation districts, which have had significant concerns about the city expansion, participated. Compromises were made. Areas of town were identified for more intense development, such as what is now called Bend’s Central District. In return, Bend’s UGB also grew out.
Because of the broad participation in those meetings and because DLCD was embedded in the process, it worked. That’s going to be the kind of effort it takes to get it done again and avoid a dozen-year debacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.