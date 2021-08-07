Of all the things we have heard about COVID-19, one that got us thinking was last week from Dr. George Conway, the health services director at Deschutes County.
He said we could be going through cycles with COVID-19 for years. Cases will wane. Restrictions will ease. People will get some relief. And then everyone is told again to mask up. Restrictions are back in place. Those charts of numbers of new cases may continue to go up and down like a roller coaster that we don’t want to be on.
Vaccination rates in the United States are decent. About half the population is fully vaccinated. That’s not where scientists say the vaccination rate should be. Compared to some parts of the world, the U.S. rate is very high. Billions of people on the planet remain unvaccinated. That’s more chances for more variants. And more chances for more cycles of restrictions and danger to lives.
We expect medical personnel will get better at treating COVID patients. Treatments will improve. Maybe vaccines will improve, too. But some people are already sick of restrictions. They don’t trust the vaccines. They don’t want to wear masks.
Deschutes County Health officials have said they continue to battle the wrong idea that the vaccine makes people infertile.
Deschutes County Commission Chair Tony DeBone even wondered aloud if the county should keep pushing people to get vaccinated. He said people have made their choice. He compared the effectiveness of advocacy efforts to pushing on a rope.
The analogy is not quite right. Yes, some people will never be convinced that they should be vaccinated. But the decision about vaccinations or masking for many depends on the information they get. New studies, new variants, new spikes, can cause people to make different decisions.
We read a new argument last week in the Lund Report, a great source of medical news information for Oregon. Call it the wallet argument. An article pointed out that now many insurers don’t cover all the costs of COVID treatment. The costs of hospitalization with COVID can be in the thousands of dollars. “In 2020, before COVID vaccines, most major private insurers waived patient payments — from coinsurance to deductibles — for COVID treatment,” the article reads. “But many if not most have allowed that policy to lapse. Aetna, for example, ended that policy Feb. 28; UnitedHealthcare began rolling back its waivers late last year and ended them by the end of March.”
In Deschutes County, the local public health authority is actually the Board of County Commissioners. Imagine that it would decide to stop pushing on vaccinations and masks. Is that what you want?
