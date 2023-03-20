Don’t measure the Legislature’s commitment to Central Oregon simply by the fact that it’s skipping us over.
The Joint Ways and Means Committee won’t have a stop in Central Oregon when it scheduled hearings “in communities across Oregon.”
It is stopping in Portland. It’s going to Newport on the coast. It’s going to Roseburg in Southern Oregon. And it is going to Ontario for a visit to Eastern Oregon.
That’s it. No visit in Central Oregon. Which, by the way, is home to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Which, by the way, is home to one of the few universities in the country to have been growing in enrollment. And we could go on.
The Joint Ways and Means Committee is the big legislative decider of where state money gets spent. While the direction of legislation and the dollars is set by the Democratic leadership of the state, the budget does get voted on.
These meetings are presumably important to get feedback from the public on where they want dollars to go. Residents of Portland, Newport, Roseburg and Ontario will be able to easily appear in person before the committee to make their pitches. Other communities are left out.
If there is more value than symbolism in the committee going around the state in the era of Zoom, shouldn’t the committee be doing this before many budget decisions are made, before the session starts? It seems awfully late in the process to hold them in April. Still, the meetings are a nice gesture of outreach.
Is it better for the committee to go some places than not to go any place? Sure. Are Portland, Newport, Roseburg and Ontario the best places to go? They are like anywhere else in Oregon, good places to go.
Next time around, legislators, please don’t skip over Central Oregon.
