One benefit for benefit companies in Oregon may be that Oregonians are required to pay more for public contracts. Up to 5% more.
That makes Oregon better? That is a benefit to Oregon?
A bill, House Bill 3572, just given its first reading in the Legislature would require contracting agencies to give preference to Oregon benefit companies if the “goods or services cost not more than five percent more than goods or services available from a contractor that is not a benefit company.”
Benefit companies are a special kind of Oregon corporation or limited liability company. As the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office puts it: It’s a kind of company “that considers its impact on society and the environment in the business decision-making process, in addition to earning a profit.”
Plenty of other businesses do that. Benefit companies in Oregon have to prove it with accountability and transparency. There has to be some kind of material positive impact on society and the environment. There are specific requirements under state law.
Benefit corporations don’t get a special deal on state taxes. The real benefit of being a benefit company is that it does not have to organize itself to produce profits for shareholders. It can be organized to do something like improve the environment. That’s very appealing to some people.
The state has more than 2,500 active Oregon benefit companies from the Secretary of State’s website. That’s just a small fraction of Oregon businesses.
Being able to win a contract and cost up to 5% would of course make the difference between winning and losing some contracts. It would mean Oregonians would pay more in some cases, up to 5% more. It would also give an additional incentive for more organizations to become benefit companies to take advantage of the perk.
We have no problem with any organization that is a benefit company. And should be clear we haven’t heard the debate over this bill, because it has not had a hearing. We don’t, though, like the principle of the state using state law to favor certain kinds of companies, especially when it may cost taxpayers more.
