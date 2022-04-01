Visiting a Head Start classroom loaded with children eager to learn is a heart-growing moment. Knowing that the children in Head Start classrooms don’t have some of the advantages of other students, the heart can grow that bit more.
Head Start is a federal program that targets children from birth to age 5 to ensure they are ready to learn when they get to school. Access to it is generally by federal poverty guidelines.
The disheartening thing we read this week was in an article from Bulletin reporter Zack Demars — The Bend Head Start preschool program has about 100 open slots. It’s because people make too much money to qualify.
“A single parent with two children would have to work fewer than 40 hours per week at Oregon’s $12.75 standard minimum wage to qualify for Head Start,” Demars wrote.
You could look at that in different ways. It’s a good thing so many people don’t qualify. That means that they are making more money than that. But is it really good if people at such low levels of income don’t qualify for Head Start?
No, it’s not.
There will always be some debate about the benefits of Head Start. The evidence has been strong that it helps. It helps with learning, nutrition and behavior. It can also be a great benefit for struggling parents who don’t have great options for child care. In a Head Start classroom, kids learn.
A benefits cliff is what it’s called when people get kicked off of public benefits programs when they experience wage gains. Access to many public benefit programs are based on income. More income and people may no longer qualify for benefits.
It’s usually not an actual cliff. It’s more like benefits get scaled down as income increases. Still, it can apply to child care, health care and more. It can be a worry for people, even a disincentive to earn more money because of concern about losing benefits.
For instance, thousands of Oregonians are caught in a kind of no benefits land between qualifying for health care through Medicaid, which is the Oregon Health Plan here, and being able to afford health care on the health care marketplace. The state is creating a program to bridge that gap.
Eligibility for Head Start is set at the federal level. The guidelines don’t consider Oregon’s higher required minimum wage.
They aren’t carefully adjusted for most states.
That’s just plain dumb. And until Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Rep. Cliff Bentz, do something about that, they are failing children in Oregon.
