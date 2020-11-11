People can go to bars and restaurants. Why can’t children go to school?
If you have talked to any parents with schoolchildren in the last few months, you may have heard something like that.
It came up again at Tuesday’s Bend-La Pine School Board meeting. Bend Mayor Sally Russell and County Commissioner Tony DeBone joined board members to discuss what to do about as the county’s COVID-19 numbers have shot up. A few weeks ago it looked like Bend schools could reopen under the new, loosened state metrics. It sure doesn’t look like that now. And we are headed into the season of large family gatherings.
The Bend-La Pine School Board deserves credit for compelling a discussion. It sent out a letter to elected leaders across the county asking for action. Russell responded by calling a special meeting of the Bend City Council for Thursday at noon to examine what the city could do.
But local and state officials must make decisions based on the data. Does the data in Deschutes County, in fact, show that bars and restaurants are the cause of the spread here?
If they aren’t, clamping down on them is going to create legal risk and it won’t solve the problem, as Bend City Attorney Mary Winters pointed out at the meeting.
Sure, it seems logical that bars and restaurants would be higher risk than some other businesses for spreading the virus. Is there evidence that is the cause in Deschutes County for the spread? At the state level, health officials have been emphasizing that social gatherings — parties and friends getting together — have been key to recent outbreaks.
County public health officials are scheduled to attend Thursday’s special council meeting and brief public officials on what they know. Let’s find out what’s happening before taking rash action that will slam struggling businesses and not solve the problem.
Carrie Douglass, chair of the school board, said the board has not taken any position on actions it wants to see. It does, though, want to see children back in school. It wants a discussion about how as a county we can swing the COVID-19 numbers back in the right direction.
Much of that answer is going to come down to personal responsibility — doing your part to help protect the health of others and your community. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Don’t let your guard down. The medical professionals at St. Charles Health System will take care of us, but their resources are finite. If we don’t as individuals do what we can every day, the pandemic will get worse and there will be no chance schools will be able to reopen any time soon.
