Not long ago, Deschutes County’s new $5 million, public safety radio system enforcement was like a punching bag that deserved to be punched.
When the digital system went live in 2017, it didn’t work as well as expected. For months.
That put lives at risk. There were many examples. No radio system is perfect, but in one example a Bend police officer chased a suspect on foot in downtown Bend and could not reach help on the radio.
Some transmissions went through just fine. Others were garbled or went unheard. Police officers even filed a workplace complaint with Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that the radio system was endangering their safety.
Before Deschutes County Commissioners bought the system, the then-director of Deschutes County 911 told them in 2016 it would be a big improvement, including in dense concrete and steel buildings. “It will provide remarkable coverage compared to what’s in place today,” he said.
Well, it did not.
Now years later, the county, Deschutes 911 and law enforcement worked themselves out of that mess. The system works much better. Deschutes 911 just finished a permanent tower on top of Overturf Butte in Bend to improve coverage. There are still trouble areas, particularly in buildings and in the southern parts of the country. But the crescendo of complaints from law enforcement agencies became a decrescendo. More checks and balances were put in place. There’s even been some preliminary discussions that maybe 911 doesn’t have to meet monthly to update its user board — representatives of the law enforcement agencies it serves.
And maybe monthly meetings of the 911 user boards are no longer as necessary. Most of them are fairly routine these days. There seems less to worry about with Sara Crosswhite, the new director of Deschutes County 911, in charge.
The county, though, put a lot of effort into looking back to figure out what went wrong with the radio system. The overarching answer: lack of oversight. Commissioners didn’t know there were problems. The then-911 director told the county’s technical consultant it was not needed. There was more, including: User board meetings were called off for months.
More improvements to the system are likely coming. A report prepared for the county by Critical Impact Solutions identifies a series, including a simulcast project on Cline Butte costing $100,000, a second site in Redmond for $250,000, a site in the northwest part of the county for $450,000, and sites in south county for $1 million.
Will enough questions be asked and will enough meetings be held to ensure those projects are executed smoothly? Deschutes County commissioners must guarantee that happens.
