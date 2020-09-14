Bend-La Pine Schools has never faced a superintendent replacement search like this. Candidates won’t be able to mingle with staff and students. And it’s pretty much out of the question for school board members to visit the districts of candidates.
How then does the district get the search process right?
There’s little or no reason to doubt the school board will make good choices. The pandemic, though, makes it more complicated than ever.
One tension that recurs again and again in searches like this — pandemic or no pandemic — is how much information is shared with the public. The public needs to be assured that the search is comprehensive. That the applicant pool is not arbitrarily narrowed. That the search lives up to the board’s commitment to diversity. That the school board is faced with a challenging choice among excellent candidates.
The district’s search firm is expected to narrow down a big pool of applicants to 25 and then to between six and 10 candidates for the board to consider. What details will be released to the public about the candidates and at what stage in the process? Will the racial diversity of the applicant pool be made public? Will the public even know who the 25 people in the winnowed pool are? Or will it be just the final six to 10?
Search firms typically aim to protect any information about the identity of candidates until the list is narrowed to the final candidates. The argument is: If candidates know their information will be made public, it may damage their relationship with their employer and that could reduce the number of candidates who will apply. But with limited information how can members of the public in Bend know how good the search process is?
We certainly hope the district will take advantage of what it has learned about virtual meetings and put online the interviews between school staff, the school board and candidates. The district also could hold virtual town halls with candidates to give members of the public a glimpse into the candidates and an opportunity to ask questions. We don’t know if many members of the public would be interested, but the school board should make it available.
There’s a real worry that some students may slip academically because of remote learning. The school board should not let the superintendent search also slip. Parents need to be able to learn about and weigh in on the superintendent search even during the pandemic.
