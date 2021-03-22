Bend’s downtown thrives because of its businesses, the Downtown Bend Business Association and the people who shop and visit downtown.
The Downtown Bend Business Association promotes downtown and cares for it. The DBBA does everything from the flower baskets to sidewalk cleaning to snow removal to holiday decorations to maintaining the banners, benches and bike racks and also marketing and advocacy for the downtown.
Much of that money comes from an economic improvement district. The district is an agreement between building owners, the downtown association and the city. It is paid by downtown businesses for the businesses. And it’s about to expire.
This is one of those situations where some businesses actually say: Please tax us to make our community better.
The proposal is to renew it again for another three years. It would be 25 cents per square foot in the first year and go up by a penny each year. That might raise about $250,000 each year. The tax only covers businesses in downtown Bend. There is more information about it at downtownbend.org.
There will be meetings about it, a public hearing and a council vote. There’s also sort of a vote on it by the businesses that would pay. We say “sort of” because according to state law “when written objections are received at the public hearing from owners of property upon which more than 33% of the total amount of assessments is levied” the assessment will not be made. If all goes according to plan, the economic improvement district would officially kick in on July 1. The problem for downtown is that even if the district passes it has not been enough to fund everything that needs to get done. The Downtown Bend Business Association has asked the city for additional funding — $30,000 in COVID-19 relief. It’s not clear if the city will contribute.
The key for now is, at least, passage of the renewal of the improvement district. Downtown property owners need to decide for themselves if they like it.
We would hate to see it fail, because it might be a terrible sign for downtown’s future. Bend’s downtown is the envy of many communities. But walk the streets now and it’s easy to see exposed wires, broken pavement and much more that needs some tender loving care. Don’t let Bend’s downtown deteriorate. It won’t stay great unless we fight to keep it great.
