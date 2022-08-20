We understand the frustrations and the concerns. We are not saying they are not valid. They don’t mean stop.
When Bend has a camping code for where, when and how people can camp on city property and city rights of way, some things will mirror Bend without a camping code.
The city will have to prioritize. The city does not have enough police or other staff to enforce a camping code.
That’s no reason to stop working on the camping code.
Setting priorities is not anything different from what police and city code enforcement do now with any crimes or violations.
Another concern raised: When Bend has a camping code, it will be aimed squarely at many people who are struggling. Why isn’t the city talking about ways to help people instead of hatching code that may penalize them?
We know some people believe the city takes a hands-off approach to enforcement when it comes to people going through homelessness. And there are others who believe the city does too much.
All we can say is from what we have seen the city is trying to balance and juggle as best it can. Not perfect. Certainly not without trying.
City Attorney Mary Winters also made an excellent point. She urged councilors questioning the focus now on the camping code to remember what the city did before it began the discussion.
It led an effort to look for places to site homeless shelters. It has bought buildings for shelters. It has helped establish a navigation center and support the efforts of providers to provide services. The city spearheaded the work to join with the county and other towns in the county to collaborate on homeless issues. It helped get legislation passed to provide money to help coordinate county efforts. And although the Bend City Council faced some withering criticism, councilors revised zoning rules to allow homeless shelters in more neighborhoods.
Did the city do enough? Too much? You decide. But it is not like the city is only creating a code to regulate people going through homelessnes. It has also worked to create more housing, better conditions and avenues for people to exit homelessness. There’s no reason to think that would stop.
If you would like to tell councilors about what you think about the camping code, you can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
